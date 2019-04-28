Best Wardrobe Solution on Shark Tank: Will a pocket square holder convince the sharks to invest?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Cedric Cobb and his crew of handsome models will show the sharks that even the slightest accessory can make a huge impact on how someone looks.

That’s why he started Best Wardrobe Solutions, where he sells his personally invented product — the pocket square holder — as well as pocket squares.

While Best Wardrobe Solutions is all about the pocket square, it turns out that there’s even more to Cedric’s innovative company. For starters, the men’s fashion company has an app that is one-of-a-kind.

The website boasts that the app offers “how-to Videos, Man Cave, Style Guide, Job Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Mobile Online Store and even a monthly Selfie Contest for fun, fashion competition, and prizes.”

However, it’s the Best Pocket Square Holder that is Cedric Cobb’s claim to fame. On Shark Tank, he’ll show how this invention is the solution to an old problem of folding pocket squares and keeping them in place.

In addition to the app, there are also quite a few videos on YouTube that teach men how to properly fold several different styles of pocket squares like this link fold seen below:

Cedric is trying to convince the sharks that his innovative pocket square product will help revitalize the popularity of the pocket square and become a need when it comes to men’s fashion but will he be successful enough to secure an investor?

We’ll just have to tune in and see!

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.