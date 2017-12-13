Preview: Best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry on Vikings

This week on Vikings, Bjorn Ironside heads to the Mediterranean Sea as the Saxons strategize to oust Ivar the Boneless from the city of York.

Bjorn thinks of his father Ragnar as he sails through the Pillars of Hercules, modern day Strait of Gibraltar, and enters the Mediterranean Sea. He wonders what strange new lands and peoples he will encounter and is keen to visit Rome, which he thinks is the center of the world.

However, Sinric has some advice for him and recommends they visit an island on the sea rather than Rome, he also reminds Bjorn that they must appear as traders if they are to survive.

Meantime back in York, the Bishop Heahmund advises Aethelwulf not to retreat but rather to lay siege to the city in the hopes of driving the Northmen out by means of starvation and disease. Though Ivar the Boneless has his own strategies and it would be a foolish man indeed who underestimated the increasingly dominant leader.

Back in Norway Lagertha has to deal with her own internal problems as she seeks out those who would undermine her power, all the while King Harald ripens his own plots for her downfall.

On the remote island of Iceland Floki has further revelations and hatches a plan…

Vikings | Tonight at 9/8c "Let them suffer." Vikings is all-new tonight at 9/8c on HISTORY. Posted by Vikings on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

