Bernie Sanders, Charlamagne Tha God, Paul Begala on Real Time with Bill Maher

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top-of-show interview guest on this week’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Sanders made an impressive bid for the White House and was worked against by his own Democratic leadership which when brought to light in the press, enraged his base. It is being reported that Sanders is considering a 2020 run against president Trump for president.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God is the mid-show interview guest. The Breakfast Club host has written two books, Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It and his latest, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me. The latter deals with his lifelong worries and anxieties about not being good enough or able to accomplish anything of note, and how he coped. Of late, he interviewed Kanye West for nearly two hours and pointedly asked him about his “mental breakdown.”

West posted the entire thing on YouTube.

The roundtable guests are political strategist Paul Begala, journalist Natasha Bertrand, and columnist Bret Stephens.

Paul Begala knows the Democrats are in deep sh** Arkansas. This Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator also served as a consultant for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992 and was a counselor to him in the White House. He also served the pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC.

He recently went on CNN and painted Trump as something to fear, saying: “Trump’s idiosyncratic intelligence, while enough to propel him to the White House, does not serve him well for the job of President. He lacks, by most accounts, the broad curiosity, the policy depth, the healthy skepticism of his own positions, the attention span, the appreciation of nuance, and most of all, the intellectual humility that successful presidents must have.”

Natasha Bertrand is a political correspondent at Business Insider and covers national security and foreign policy.

Bret Stephens was raised in Mexico City and matriculated at the University of Chicago and then the London School of Economics. He went from The Wall Street Journal to Israel at age 28 to become editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post back in 2002. In 2017, he was hired by the New York Times and serves as NBC’s senior political contributor.

After the Roseanne Barr debacle of the week, we wonder if Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher will continue to wax rhapsodic about his “good friend” Roseanne.

This is amidst news reporting that irate Roseanne fans are calling for equal treatment in firing Maher from HBO over his joking that POTUS resembled an orangutan which earned him a lawsuit from Trump back in 2013.

Likely not.

But ABC pulled the plug on a money-making juggernaut, so nothing is off limits anymore in the world of social media faux pas and insulting racial remarks, Maher will likely feel a chill in the air.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.