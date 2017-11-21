Benjamin Crump and team of experts ask: Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

Civil Rights Attorney, Benjamin Crump investigates the murder ofthe best-selling rapper in A&E’s Who Killed Tupac?

September 7, 1996, and the East Harlem native was in Las Vegas for the the boxing fight between Crace Seldon and Mike Tyson. Having watched the match Shakur and his entourage were involved in a fight with alleged Crips gang member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

After the fight ended Tupac and his friends headed to Club 662, but on the way they were stopped by police for not having any licence plates and playing their car stereos too loud. They were released without charge but just 10 minutes later a white Cadillac pulled up and someone shot Shakur four times. He was hit twice in the chest, once in the thigh and once in the arm. Record producer Suge Knight, who was in the car with him, was hit in the head by shrapnel.

Shakur was rushed to hospital and although he was conscious at first, doctors put him in a medically-induced coma after he tried to leave a few times. Six days later he died of internal bleeding and doctors were unable to revive him.

Crump investigates the case and hopes to try and find some justice or closure to Tupac’s family. He and experts talk to friends, relatives and examine the possibility that gang member Anderson was the killer. The show includes footage of Orlando that has never been seen before and also takes at look at his motive.

Who Killed Tupac? airs at 9:00 PM on A&E.