Ben Azelart on No Good Nick: YouTube and Instagram star makes cameo, confusion over actor playing Will

YouTube and Instagram star Ben Azelart makes a cameo appearance on No Good Nick Season 2, which recently premiered on Netflix.

Azelart, who runs a YouTube channel with more than a million subscribers, cameos as a character called Dorian in episode 6 (14:19) of No Good Nick Season 2, titled The Mystery Shopper.

He appears as a friend of Celeste (Elizabeth Donzis) and a member of the school’s polo team who approves of Molly’s (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) “organic lavender lip rescue.”

“The Water Polo team is ordering Purpose Packages because of your reviews,” he tells Molly. “Thanks, fam.”

Many fans of the YouTube star were surprised to see him in the Netflix series and many took to social media to express their delight.

@benazelart part 2 of no good nick episode 6🤷 — ƖıƖƖı (@misslrobbo) August 7, 2019

I JUST SAW @benazelart ON NO GOOD NICK AND I AM sCrEaMiNg — Sydney Nicole // is seeing Why Don't We 💙 (@KudosDolan) August 5, 2019

Confusion over role: Who is the actor that plays Will?

There was some confusion over Azelart’s role in No Good Nick after IMDb listed him as playing Will. However, Will is actually played by former The Bold and the Beautiful star Anthony Turpel.

Who is Ben Azelart?

Ben Azelart runs a YouTube channel with more than 1.1 million subscribers. He has two Instagram counts. The first has more than 3.2 million followers while the second, which he describes as his “private” account, has only about 217,000 followers. You can also find him here on Twitter where he has more than 20,000 followers.

Ben Azelart was born in January 2002 in Texas, and is 17 years old . His parents are Jill and Lionel Azelart. He has an older brother named Julien. He is friends with YouTube stars Brent Rivera and his sister Alexa “Lexi” Rivera, He is also friends with Caleb Burton and the Stokes twins, Alan and Alex. His friends often appear in his YouTube videos and he is believed to be dating Lexi Rivera.

Ben grew up in Hawaii where he attended Kailua Intermediate School. He is a skateboarding enthusiast and often posts videos showing him demonstrating his skateboarding skills on his YouTube channel.

Ben Azelart has also appeared in a few other TV shows. He appeared as Bobby with Brent and Lexi Rivera in BroBot (2018).