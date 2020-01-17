Bella Twins in character for Nickelodeon’s The Substitute: When is it on in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Nikki and Brie Bella guest star in the premiere of The Substitute on Nickelodeon, with new episodes featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrities.

Nickelodeon announced today that the WWE Superstars, who are known professionally as The Bella Twins, who will go undercover at Las Palmas Middle School in Covina, Calif.

The Bella Twins are gorgeous ladies of the wrestling world with famous boyfriends and husbands and glamorous lives, but the two are stepping out of the ring and into the world of children’s programming for Nickelodeon.

The two are set to guest star in Nickelodeon’s The Substitute on Friday, Jan. 31, at 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT)

Last year John Cena appeared on the prank show. Cena was living with Nikki Bella, and he featured on their reality series Total Divas. Now Nikki Bella’s boyfriend is Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met on the ABC competition, Dancing With the Stars.

Using disguises, costumes, wigs, and prosthetics to hide her identity, Nikki Bella transforms into not one, but three completely unrecognizable characters. For the first time, The Substitute gets some extra help as her sister Brie Bella directs the ruse from the control room.

According to Nick, they prank these unsuspecting students as Nikki is cast as:

an eccentric gym teacher who brings her dog-training techniques to the field

an awkward speech teacher preoccupied with her upcoming maid of honor duties

and a career counselor who is obsessed with clowns.

The Substitute features celebrities who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists in the bid to go undercover as a substitute teacher, surprising unsuspecting kids in schools, camps, and other locations.

After a day full of ridiculous mayhem, the substitute reveals themselves, and the featured school receives a donation of $25,000.

Tune in for the Bellas’ devious prank.

Additional guest stars booked for upcoming episodes of The Substitute are Rico & Raini Rodriguez, Asher Angel, Shaun White, JoJo Siwa, Johnny Orlando, Kel Mitchell, and Cooper Barnes.

The season previewed in October with guest star John Cena, followed by a holiday-themed episode guest-starring NE-YO in November.

The Substitute airs Friday, (premiering Jan. 31) at 8:00 P.M. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.