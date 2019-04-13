Being Mary Jane Season 5 finale: Release date and trailer revealed

BET’s hit series Being Mary Jane concluded its fourth season in 2017 and left fans wondering whether the Gabrielle Union-led drama will return. Season 5 of Being Mary Jane will be a two-hour series finale that was planned for last year but finally has a 2019 release date.

The Being Mary Jane finale, which stars Gabrielle Union, Michael Ealy, and Morrish Chestnut, was set to air on April 16. However, BET later pushed back the release to April 23, 2019.

Save the date! 👰🏾It'll be worth the wait. Join us for the series finale of #BeingMaryJane TUES APR 23 8/7c only on @BET! pic.twitter.com/jEwkbC71OW — #BeingMaryJane (@beingmaryjane) March 29, 2019

The Being Mary Jane finale will follow-up on Mary Jane Paul and Justin’s relationship following the revelation about his net worth.

In season 4, Mary’s one night stand with Lee Truitt develops into a serious relationship. The romance is off to a good start but Mary and Lee call it quits after a huge argument.

Meanwhile, at work, Justin’s research about Ronda helps MJ get the anchor chair. While they promised to keep their relationship strictly professional, Justin and Mary kiss while celebrating Ronda stepping down.

Is Justin the right man for Mary Jane? In the current season, the TV news anchor got a surprise marriage proposal from Justin despite their rocky relationship in the past.

Will Mary Jane say yes to Justin? The Season 5 trailer reveals that Mary gets married but doesn’t show the groom.

The two-hour finale will answer all the burning questions concerning Mary Jane’s marriage and her potential family.

Being Mary Jane Season 5 will air a special two-hour finale on Tuesday, April 23 at 8/7c on BET.