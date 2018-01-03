Becky Koster was murdered and mutilated after swapping numbers with stranger on night out with boyfriend

This week A Winter’s Grave spotlights the murder of 24-year-old Becky Koster, who went missing after a night out with some of the friends.

Long Island in December 2009, and Becky was on a night out with some friends from which she never returned.

Becky was a home health care aide and was out for a few drinks with her boyfriend, her best friend and a few other people she knew. Her friend left early and boyfriend Dan and the two others dropped Becky home at the end of the night. Her mother got a text from her saying that she was home safe but in the morning Becky did not reply to calls and failed to turn up for work.

Boyfriend Dan told police he walked her right to the door and that was the last time he saw her. But a few days later her mom got a text from Koster saying that Dan had her and she does not know where she is. The cops and family headed straight to the boyfriend’s house but Becky was not there and more weird texts followed.

A few more days passed and then the news came in that a Jane Doe found the day after Becky went missing has been identified as her. The body was found 85 miles away and was terribly mutilated, with fingertips, toes, face, ears and nose all cut off and the body burned.The only way police were able to identify the young woman was through her dental records.

Becky’s phone proved to be key to solving the case and they find that she received a call from around an hour after Dan dropped her home. They link up this number with a man seen on CCTV exchanging numbers with her at the bar, whilst she was out with her boyfriend and friends.

The man was 33-year-old Evans Ganthier, who told police that he did meet up with Becky at his house and that she got ill before tripping and hitting her head. He then said that in a panic he cut her up and dumped her body.

However, the jury did not believe him and he was found guilty of second-degree murder. Ganthier was given 25 years to life and will be eligible for parole in 2035.

