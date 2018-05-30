Becca Kufrin spills all details on engagement and the massive ring

Becca Kufrin is currently watching her season of The Bachelorette on television along with the rest of the world, but her own personal life has moved on in some bigs ways.

She recently revealed that she was engaged and very happy, even though producers often like to keep this kind of information hidden. Perhaps they learned a thing or two from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, as he chose to break things off with Kufrin and go back to the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Viewers had already learned that he would be breaking things off with the woman he got engaged to, so the season finale twists were not that surprising.

It’s possible that The Bachelorette producers wanted to handle the leaks this season, asking Becca Kufrin to do an interview where she gave an update on her relationship status. One viewer even caught a screenshot of Becca’s hand, where she’s clearly rocking a huge sparkler on her right hand.

Is someone wearing her engagement ring on her right hand?!?@etnow#Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/VTZ2eVr6SP — Lori Golden (@Zapmom) May 25, 2018

Even though producers may have wanted to tackle the leaks up front by having Becca talk about her engagement, it sounds like they may not have thought it through about her showing off the ring. Usually, they make a huge deal out of the ring, having each guy meet Neil Lane to pick out the rings they think will best suit the lady in question. It’s interesting that production has changed the way things are playing out this season, especially since Kufrin is doing interviews about her being engaged.

However, fans will have to wait for the season finale to see who she picks.

What do you think of Becca Kufrin talking about her engagement, her happiness, and showing off her massive sparkler? Has this approach changed the way you watch and enjoy the show this season?