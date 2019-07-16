Beat Shazam: Who is the host, where is it filmed, and how to be a contestant

The third season of Fox’s interactive game show Beat Shazam is hosted by the Grammy and Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jamie Foxx, while his daughter, the actress and model Corinne Foxx, is co-host and deejay.

Foxx also hosted the first season of Beat Shazam which premiered in May 2017, and the second season which premiered in May 2018. He executive produces the show with co-creator Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick.

Beat Shazam features teams competing against each other to identify top hit songs. The winning team gets a chance to win up to a million dollars by competing against Shazam, the popular app that millions use to identify music and get song lyrics.

The game show has hosted several celebrities since it premiered on Fox, including Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Mariah Carey, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Where is Beat Shazam filmed?

Beat Shazam is filmed at Television City, the CBS TV studio complex on 7800 Beverly Boulevard at the corner of Fairfax Avenue, in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles. Many popular TV shows have been broadcast live and taped at Television City since it was launched in 1952. Television City has also been the production site for many popular movies.

How to be a contestant

To appear as a contestant on Beat Shazam, you have to be at least 18 years old, a legal resident or citizen of the U.S. Current candidates for public offices and people running for public offices within the next one year are not eligible to appear as contestants on the show.

Prospective contestants need to have access to Skype for interviews with the producers and must be able to travel and be available for at least three days on a date the producers set.

If you are able to meet the requirements stated above, you can join the cast of the show by filling out the application form here.

Prospective contestants are also advised to upload videos of themselves. Producers will get in touch with successful applicants.

Beat Shazam airs Mondays at 7/6c on FOX.