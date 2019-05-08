Batwoman: The CW releases teaser, opens Twitter account

With yesterday’s pick-up of Batwoman to series for the 2019-2020 season, the show has officially become one of the most hotly anticipated for fans of superhero TV. The CW has released a teaser trailer and an official Twitter account for the upcoming Arrowverse series.

The teaser trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot of the upcoming series. However, it does show the bat-signal all lit up with Batwoman in full costume, with her cape dramatically blowing in the wind as she stands next to the iconic signal.

Take a look below:

So far, Batwoman’s official Twitter account has only tweeted the teaser, but it’s sure to become one of the best sources for all the news about the series, especially as it gets closer to its premiere date.

Batwoman stars Ruby Rose in the title role and as Batwoman’s alter-ego, Kate Kane. Like the other Arrowverse series, the show is being produced by Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions.

With the Arrowverse’s flagship series, Arrow, ending next season, Batwoman may be the perfect show to take over the dark, gritty vigilante space in fans’ schedules.

Batwoman is expected to debut later in 2019 on The CW.