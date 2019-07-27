Batwoman: New poster features villain Alice, new trailer has Gotham paying tribute to hero with body art

In the new Arrowverse series, Batwoman, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) will face off against the villain Alice (Rachel Skarsten). And now a new poster focuses on Alice.

Above a melting bat-symbol, Alice half-smiles at the camera with a sinister look on her face.

The message that accompanies the new poster declares, “Alice has other plans for Gotham.” Clearly, her other plans won’t be good news for the city. However, they may be good news for the fans, as Alice looks like she could be the perfect antagonist for Batwoman at a time when the hero takes on the mission of saving Gotham from the criminals that plague it.

Alice has other plans for Gotham. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/4aXpKjfSrj — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) July 26, 2019

New Batwoman teaser trailer

Based on the latest trailer for the series, Batwoman is making an impression on the citizens of Gotham.

The trailer shows the city’s newest trend: bat-symbol tattoos. They’ve become the latest craze as grateful people hit the tattoo parlor to get body art that pays homage to the superhero.

The trailer adds to the series of brief clips released by the CW that focus on Kate Kane and Gotham, rather than the heroics Kane engages in when she dons her super-suit as her alter-ego Batwoman.

Presumably, as we move closer to the series’ October 6 premiere, more trailers will feature the show’s eponymous superhero. We’ll have to wait and see.

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. The series premieres on October 6.