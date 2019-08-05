Batwoman: New photos from premiere episode released

The CW has released a series of new images from the pilot episode of the upcoming Arrowverse series Batwoman.

The photos showcase interactions between Batwoman’s alter-ego Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and her father Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), her love interest Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), and tech guru Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson). They also show our hero in action and squaring off against season 1’s big bad Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

The CW already released a batch of three photos from the pilot episode. These additional images provide even more information on what we can expect to see when Batwoman premieres on October 6.

Check them out below.

During Batwoman’s panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, executive producer Caroline Dries also confirmed that, in addition to being the first out gay superhero, Kate Kane will also be Jewish, according to Deadline.

Both are character traits taken from the comics.

Despite the show’s premiere episode making Kane’s sexuality clear, though, her religious background won’t be as evident. Direct references to the character’s bat mitzvah and Jewish heritage in the pilot ended up on the cutting room floor.

However, Dries stated, “Kate Kane is a Jewish woman.” Although that won’t be a “huge thing” in her story, the people behind the show are looking for opportunities to build in references to Kane’s religion in the series.

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. The series premiere on October 6.