Batwoman and Supergirl teaser promotes Super Sunday team-up

A new promo teases the back-to-back broadcast of Arrowverse shows Batwoman and Supergirl on Sundays this fall on The CW.

The brief clip features shots of the two superheroes in action and notes that “Sundays are super.” It also sees Batwoman noting that the pair is the “world’s finest.”

Batwoman will lead the Sunday line-up at 8/7c followed by Supergirl at 9/8c. Batwoman will be brand new this fall while Supergirl is heading into its fifth season.

Batwoman (Ruby Rose) was initially introduced during last season’s Arrowverse crossover “Elseworlds,” and fans especially enjoyed the rapport between her and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Now that Batwoman is getting her own show, it will open up additional opportunities for the bond between the two to evolve further in the upcoming season.

Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries has already teased that the superhero pair will develop a genuine friendship during this season’s highly anticipated Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” And Supergirl will reportedly stop by Batwoman at some point during the show’s first season for a guest spot.

Recently at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Rose herself revealed there will be more moments between Supergirl and Batwoman for fans to enjoy, according to ComicBook.com. She explained,

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl. I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

The pair sharing a night of programming could make any potential guest spots that much more exciting by turning the evening into a two-hour mini-Arrowverse crossover.

No word yet about when either superhero might stop by the other’s show. However, when the season begins, Batwoman and Supergirl will exist in different timelines.

Supergirl will pick up where it left off in 2019. Meanwhile, Batwoman will begin before the start of “Elseworlds” in order to tell Batwoman’s origin story. As a result, any Supergirl guest spot will likely have to wait until after “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Batwoman airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl at 9/8c. Both shows premiere on October 6.