Basketball Wives Season 8 gets a premiere date amid reports that Jackie Christie quit

We finally have a premiere date for Season 8 of Basketball Wives after what seems like a very long wait. The series returns to VH1 in June, and with it, there will be plenty of drama, as usual.

Monsters & Critics already reported on the continuing feud between Tami Roman and Evelyn Lozada. The two sparred on social media over Tami’s comments on Evelyn’s ex Carl Crawford’s Instagram.

However, we don’t expect too much to come of the Tami and Evelyn feud on-screen as Evelyn accused Tami of avoiding her while filming. Of course, Tami shot back that she stayed away from Evelyn because she was “toxic” and an argument about who is actually the toxic one began.

What to expect on Basketball Wives Season 8

What we likely will see on Basketball Wives Season 8 is an altercation involving Jackie Christie. Multiple reports claim that Jackie has quit the show after receiving a possibly-filmed beatdown.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Jackie caught a pretty severe beating from someone in Malaysia Pargo’s family after she was heard gossiping during the trip to a roller skating rink back in April.

Jackie shared a clip on Instagram, talking about how she would miss everyone on the show and said she was telling each of the Basketball Wives’ cast members goodbye one at a time.

It’s still not clear if Jackie is really gone for good or if she was just in her feelings after what was likely a well-deserved beatdown.

Jackie’s goodbye message seems to be gone now and instead, she’s promoting the new season on Instagram, so there’s a chance she won’t be going anywhere.

We can also expect to see Shaunie O’Neal dealing with a family emergency when her son Shareef is forced to go under the knife for open heart surgery.

Upon declaring at UCLA, Shareef learned he had a previously undiscovered heart condition that required surgery and would put the college freshman on the bench for at least a year while he recovered.

What we do know is Shareef’s surgery was a success, and he was even medically cleared to play basketball again in March.

Basketball Wives Season 8 cast

Basketball Wives OGs Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams are all returning for Season 8 on VH1.

Also slated to appear this season are Kristen Scott, Cece Gutierrez, and Ogum Chijindu, who will return for their second season on the show.

There’s a new girl on the show this year too.

Feby Torres is joining the Basketball Wives cast. She is Lance Williamson’s ex-girlfriend and the former couple share a son and daughter.

Feby is friends with Evelyn Lozada so having her presence on the cast will undoubtedly help shake things up.

Basketball Wives premiere date and time

While much of the Basketball Wives cast isn’t changing for Season 8, the premiere date is a bit different since the show will air on Wednesday nights instead of Sundays now.

Basketball Wives Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, June 19 on VH1.