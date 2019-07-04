Basketball Wives Kristen’s secret – OG reveals that Byron Scott isn’t Thomas Scott’s real father

On the latest episode of Basketball Wives, OG inserted herself into Kristen and CeCe’s drama in a major way and now, they may never make up. OG also may have made several enemies in the group after going way too far in her effort to expose Kristen.

While Kristen and CeCe were trying to work out their differences, OG blasted Kristen in front of the Basketball Wives cast. In a move that many considered to be completely none of her business, OG shared Kristen’s family secret, something that CeCe told her in private.

Now, it’s not clear if CeCe was feeding information to OG in an effort to blow up her relationship with Kristen or if OG went rogue when she decided to take aim.

And while CeCe maintains that it’s not really a “secret” per se, OG revealed information about their family that wasn’t well known and it also wasn’t any of either of their business to make public on Basketball Wives.

Byron Scott is not Thomas Scott’s biological father

It’s not really clear what OG thought would come of it but she shared that Kristen’s husband, Thomas Scott, is not actually Byron Scott’s biological child.

The news is surprising, especially since Thomas has done so well following in his father’s footsteps. But is this really proof that Kristen is fake, as OG keeps saying?

Calling OG “pure evil,” Kristen took to Twitter to confirm that her husband was, in fact, adopted and to argue that adoption doesn’t make him or her any less of a Scott.

Having to relive my husband and his FATHER’S personal business be aired like it was is digusting! NEVER am I or Thomas embarrassed about his genes. Byron is his Father, blood couldn’t give him more of that title! #BasketballWives — Kristen Scott (@MrsKristenScott) July 4, 2019

Adopted children to me are even more precious bc you get to choose to have this particular person in your life. You choose that love! Byron and Thomas chose each other. His biological father is as important! That was pure EVIL and I do not play with demons!! #BasketballWives — Kristen Scott (@MrsKristenScott) July 4, 2019

As for being a “Basketball Wife” and a REAL Scott… till the day I die baby! Kristen Scott, wife of Thomas Scott. My husbands feet have actual touched an NBA court and recieved an NBA check! #BasketballWives — Kristen Scott (@MrsKristenScott) July 4, 2019

So that’s the big “secret” — Byron Scott adopted Thomas. It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal and it’s not clear why OG is making it one.

In fact, it’s not really clear why CeCe would be spreading or sharing information like that unless it was meant to be used against Kristen like it was.

After OG took the opportunity to attack Kristen about her family like that, it’ll be interesting to see if CeCe and Kristen can ever mend fences again.

It would also be interesting to see what Byron Scott thinks about all of this drama that began with his pot-stirring girlfriend.

