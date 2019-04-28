Basepaws on Shark Tank: Have you ever wanted to DNA test your cat?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Anna Skaya presents Basepaws, a DNA test for cats. This innovative test can give cat owners a better idea of what breed or breeds their cat actually is.

It can also give better information about the cat’s health and answer questions about their habits.

The history of cat breeding isn’t as long and complicated as that of the dog and other domesticated animals. Due to that, there’s quite a bit of information that can be learned from DNA testing your cat.

According to the Basepaws blog, having this test done can uncover quite a bit about your feline friend. Additionally, just taking part in the Basepaws test and allowing your cat’s data to be compiled can lead to further information being learned about cats in general.

When it comes to DNA collection, Basepaws is non-invasive and shouldn’t upset your pet too much. It’s just a simple cheek swab just like the human DNA test kits.

After collecting the feline DNA, the pet owner will want to activate the CatKit account and then mail in the sample. After the sample is received and analyzed, you will receive a DNA report that details your cat’s genetic makeup. The process takes 8-10 weeks.

The process is shown below:

