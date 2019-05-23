Bariki Smith sister dies ‘after being shot’: Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star pays emotional tribute

The sister of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Bariki “Bar” Smith has died after reportedly being shot.

Bariki paid tribute to his sister on Instagram in the early hours of this morning, and said he promised to do the best for her son. Bar’s mom Shen also confirmed on Facebook, “One of my daughter’s was shot and killed.”

In an emotional post on Instagram, Bar said his sister was the latest in a long line of people he had lost in his life recently.

He wrote, “First YR, Ahbi, Norman, Jungle, Marley, Lil John, Gully, DH, papa, pooka, and it goes on and on and now you, I love you sister I forever and always will, I promise ima do my best for My nephew ❤️ felt this pain to many times this year already I just wish you wasn’t one I had to save a spot on my body for ❤️👿 every dog has its day and I swear….. I swear 🙏🏽.”

Friends and fans flooded him with support after he revealed his sister’s death. One wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss!!! Prayers going up for you! May she rest in Heavenly peace for eternity.”

Another added, “I’m sorry Bar when it rains it pours…condolences sent your way, & prayers always.”

The death comes after Bar’s sister J Weez was reportedly shot last year, but survived.