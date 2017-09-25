Monsters and Critics
Barbara defends her reasons for wanting not hand Jace over to Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2

25th September 2017 by
Barbara talking to Jenelle friend outside court on Teen Mom 2

Barbara tells Jenelle’s friend that she has Jace’s best interests at heart

This week on Teen Mom 2, Barbara tries to bury the hatchet with daughter Jenelle Evans but in a deleted scene she also defends her actions.

She asks Jenelle’s friend Jamie what she thinks and Jamie say that she would like to see Jenelle with Jace, as she’s his mom. Jamie also asks Barb if seeing Jenelle so emotional and upset over wanting to see Jace.

Barb replies: “My point is this. If she wanted him then why didn’t she straighten herself up a long time ago and take him when he was little.”

“It’s always the guys who are more important in her life. And that’s a pattern of her life.”

She goes on to say: “Everyone can think I’m the meanest person on the Earth but I’m not being mean, I’m just protecting him.”

Barb says that she wants Jace to grow up happy and healthy and to become a good person.

Also on this episode, Luis shocks Briana with a question just before she gives birth, Chelsea is Florida bound for a vacation and Kailyn is getting set to finally graduate.

Meantime, outside of the show schedule, Jenelle was married to David Eason over the weekend and was walked down the aisle by Jace.

Jenelle Evans weddings with son Jace

Jenelle Evans posted this snap of her and son Jace on her wedding day. Cr: Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “None of my family attended my wedding and I do not care, this boy is who mattered in the end. Jace did a great job and was super excited for the wedding to start!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV. 

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

