Barbara defends her reasons for wanting not hand Jace over to Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Barbara tries to bury the hatchet with daughter Jenelle Evans but in a deleted scene she also defends her actions.

She asks Jenelle’s friend Jamie what she thinks and Jamie say that she would like to see Jenelle with Jace, as she’s his mom. Jamie also asks Barb if seeing Jenelle so emotional and upset over wanting to see Jace.

Barb replies: “My point is this. If she wanted him then why didn’t she straighten herself up a long time ago and take him when he was little.”

“It’s always the guys who are more important in her life. And that’s a pattern of her life.”

She goes on to say: “Everyone can think I’m the meanest person on the Earth but I’m not being mean, I’m just protecting him.”

Barb says that she wants Jace to grow up happy and healthy and to become a good person.

Also on this episode, Luis shocks Briana with a question just before she gives birth, Chelsea is Florida bound for a vacation and Kailyn is getting set to finally graduate.

Meantime, outside of the show schedule, Jenelle was married to David Eason over the weekend and was walked down the aisle by Jace.

Posting on Instagram she wrote: “None of my family attended my wedding and I do not care, this boy is who mattered in the end. Jace did a great job and was super excited for the wedding to start!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.