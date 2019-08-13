Ballers Season 5 release date: When does the show come back on TV?

Everyone’s favorite star, The Rock, will be back again with a fifth season of the hit show Ballers as part of the fall lineup of shows. The popular series will continue to focus on sports agent Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) and his adventures navigating the tricky waters with professional athletes, teams, and other organizations.

Here are more details about the upcoming Ballers Season 5 release date to know just when to expect this show back on television this fall.

Ballers Season 5 to bring eight new episodes

Ballers viewers already know what to expect and are anxiously awaiting a new season. The comedy-drama has brought all sorts of hilarity and new developments over the course of the first four seasons. The first few seasons involved Strasmore and his buddy Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry) dealing with their NFL clientele.

Spencer dealt with the NFL while trying to move a team to Las Vegas in the third season. During Season 4, Spencer and Joe got involved with SportsX, an extreme sports business. Actor and comedian Russell Brand appeared in the season to provide more humor.

Ballers Season 5 already has all eight episodes listed for the new season. Here are all of the upcoming episode titles:

“Protocol Is for Losers” “Must Be the Shoes” “Copernicused” “Municipal” “Crumbs” “Edutainment” “Who Wants a Lollipop” “Players Only”

It’s unknown who might pop up in these episodes, but Ballers has shared a similarity to former HBO hit Entourage in that celebrities or star athletes make cameos. Some of those who have appeared in previous episodes included hip-hop star Travis Scott, NFL player Terrell Suggs, and NBA star Stephen Curry.

Early previews for the new season revealed new Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. as well as the return of Russell Brand’s character. A trailer for the Ballers Season 5 (below) arrived within the past week to give fans a sneak peek at the new season.

When and where to watch Ballers on TV

So when will the show make a return to TV? The official Ballers Season 5 release date is on Sunday, August 25. The show usually comes on during the 10:30 p.m. ET slot. Cable and satellite subscribers with HBO can watch Ballers live on television each Sunday evening as new episodes arrive.

In addition, there are other options to view Ballers on TV for Season 5 episodes. Thanks to the HBO streaming and other online platforms available, viewers can watch the new season live streaming or on-demand.

The HBO Now service allows for streaming of all HBO’s hit shows on various devices. That includes Ballers Season 5. See more information at the HBONow.com website for how to get a free one-week trial or sign up for a membership.

In addition to that, there is Amazon Prime Channels, which includes HBO as an available option. See more details at Amazon’s Channels page for how to get a free trial membership or subscribe.

Other options include popular streaming subscription services such as PlayStation Vue and Hulu with Live TV. However, these services may require getting HBO as an “add-on” to an existing subscription so it’s best to check with the official websites for more details.

Viewers can watch the hit show Ballers on Sundays starting Aug. 25 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.