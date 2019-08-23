Ballers canceled after Season 5, Dwayne Johnson gives video response

Season 5 of Ballers kicks off this Sunday night on HBO, and while that is cause for excitement, news broke on Thursday night that it will be the final season.

As expected, Dwayne Johnson popped up on Instagram to give his thoughts on his show’s cancelation.

“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HOB’s BALLERS,” Johnson began in his Instagram post, that also included a video of The Rock talking to his fans.

In the written post, Johnson said his heart was full of gratitude to everyone fan for watching the previous seasons. He revealed Ballers was the highest-rated comedy on HBO in the past five years and delivered a platform for some great actors to share their work.

In the video, Johnson said it was “pretty cool news” and that he was proud to share it. After talking about the new season, the “cool news” is that it is their final season.

Johnson said that he wanted to “disrupt” with the show, which he accomplished.

He also said that this gave him a chance to embrace the game of football that means so much to him. While he was not as successful on the football field in real life, he was able to tell the story of football on the small screen.

Dwayne Johnson then raised his glass of tequila in honor of the fans of the show for helping them create a platform that lasted five seasons.

“Cheers,” Johnson concluded. He then took one more sip of tequila and said it was time to go work out.

This season, Ballers returns with Spencer (Johnson) retired and reflecting on his past. However, when a deal arrives that is too big to refuse, he moves right back int the lion’s den, this time as the owner of a team.

Other returning cast regulars include John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall.

Ballers airs on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO.