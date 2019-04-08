Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell could soon be engaged to her new man

A proposal could soon happen for Lauren Bushnell. The Bachelor competitor, who had won Ben Higgins’ heart on his season of the series, found herself single about a year later, as the two could not work out their issues pertaining to Ben telling JoJo Fletcher that he also loved her during filming.

Despite trying to move on, Bushnell could not make the relationship work. But it appears she has found love once again with country singer Chris Lane, as the two walked the red carpet together at this weekend’s 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards.

It also appears that the romance is getting serious. Us Weekly reports that Chris Lane posted to E! News’ Instagram Live profile, revealing he was waking up next to “the love of my life,” as he shared the screen with Lauren.

The couple’s relationship was officially confirmed back in November. Bushnell has moved to Nashville to be with Chris, and on Sunday he told Entertainment Tonight that he had been “working on” a proposal, but asked that they didn’t tell her about it.

He later pointed out that it would happen this year, but not in the next few months.

Lauren Bushnell appears completely smitten with Chris, sharing photos of them together on her Instagram. In one photo, she revealed that they had only been apart for a single day and she was already missing him.

As for Lauren’s ex, Ben Higgins has also moved on. Back in January, he was linked to a woman named Jessica Clarke. He has yet to spill the details on the relationship, simply sharing that they are happy.

