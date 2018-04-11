Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ‘genuinely happy’ says Marriage Boot Camp expert

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham from the latest season of The Bachelor appear to be “genuinely happy” together, according to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality star counselor Dr. Venus Nicolino.

It comes after Nicolino — known as Dr. V — and her co-expert Dr Ish Major meet with Arie and Lauren for lunch yesterday in Arizona.

The Bachelor lovebirds were just back from their romantic getaway together, and sought out Dr. V and Dr. Ish for advice on how they could make their relationship work despite having to deal with fame.

The pair are rumored to be planning to tie the knot in a televised wedding, and Dr. V said after their meeting: “They seemed genuinely happy”.

The group met for their meal at plush Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. Photos of the meeting showed the pair sitting around a table with the two counselors at either end, with Arie and Lauren sitting together on one side.

The pair could be seen holding hands under the table, a clear body-language sign that the pair are extremely close.

Another photo later showed them walking towards the camera as they left the restaurant, continuing their discussion as they walked to pick up their transport.