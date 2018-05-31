Bachelorette’s first impression rose carries a twist this season after Becca Kufrin gave it to Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette’s first impression rose appears to carry some weight when it comes to the final outcome.

Over the past couple of seasons, the first impression has really meant a lot, as the women picking the guys have followed their gut instincts.

If you look back a couple of years, Ali Fedotowsky gave her first impression rose to Roberto Martinez. The two ended up getting engaged but they didn’t end up together in the long run.

She’s currently married to Kevin Manno and the two just welcomed their second child together. But her journey wasn’t the only one that resulted in a proposal this way.

Recently, JoJo Fletcher also gave her first impression rose to the man she ended up getting engaged to. She chose to give it to Jordan Rogers, the brother of famous NFL player, Aaron Rodgers.

At first, people didn’t see why she picked him, but it was clear as the season continued that these two had a special bond. That brings us to this season of The Bachelorette. If Becca Kufrin had watched previous seasons of The Bachelorette, she would have known that this special rose carries some meaning.

She chose to give her first impression rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, the man who is currently in a controversy over his old social media posts. He supposedly made some unforgivable comments about immigrants and transgendered people, something that was brought out by Ashley Spivey on social media.

At the time Becca gave out the rose, she didn’t know these claims about Garrett. In other words, the fact that she gave it to someone who is currently being bashed for his social media activities puts quite the twist on the statistics.

On the other hand, it seems like several seasons have actually made the first impression rose the kiss of death. In the majority of cases, the rose hasn’t meant as much when it came down the final proposal and the choice between two men.

What do you think about Garrett getting the first impression rose on the season premiere of The Bachelorette?