The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin was excited to begin her journey to find love after Arie Luyendyk Jr. completely broke her heart just a few months ago.

Becca had hoped that she and Arie would be together, but he explained that he wanted to see where things could go with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Needless to say, plenty of Becca’s suitors mocked Arie for letting her go, telling her that he made a huge mistake.

Given what she had already been through, one would think that producers would give her some valuable advice from someone who had gotten their happily ever after on the show.

But no. Becca got advice for her season from three previous Bachelorette stars who, as several people pointed out on Twitter, are all currently unmarried!

During Kufrin’s introduction, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher, and Rachel Lindsay showed up to give her some valuable support.

#Bachelorette is on with the parents. Dad: They’re giving her advice? So which of these 3 girls are married? Me: umm, wellll…none. — susan misur (@SusanMisur) May 29, 2018

It does seem odd that producers would get Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel to give her advice and support, especially since none of them are married. While Rachel could be given a break as it was just a year ago she was on the show, it has been years since Kaitlyn found love with Shawn and JoJo found love with Jordan.

Fans were a bit confused as they watched. While they did find love on the show, they have yet to get married or start a family. Kaitlyn appears to be more than happy to just date Shawn Booth. They met in 2015.

What do you think of Bachelorette producers using unmarried women to give her advice? Do you think that’s fair, given producers used Sean Lowe to encourage and support Arie Luyendyk Jr. who is married with two kids?