Bachelorette spoilers 2019: Who was spotted with Chris Harrison?

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is coming to an end this week, so fans are naturally wondering who will become the next Bachelorette for the spring season.

While Reality Steve, an online personality who tends to break Bachelor news and bring spoilers to the forefront for dedicated fans, guessed that it would be Hannah B. However, Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss tweeted that nothing was official until Chris Harrison shared the news on the Bachelor finale.

Nothing is official regarding #TheBachelorette until you hear it from @chrisbharrison !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 5, 2019

Late last week, Reality Steve received several videos and photos from fans, who spotted Hannah B with Chris Harrison. On Friday, Reality Steve wrote on Twitter that Hannah B was filming her Bachelorette intro with Harrison. The two were seen exiting a car and walking to what appears to be a man waiting for them, possibly someone from the Bachelor production team.

(SPOILER): Hannah B filming more of her “Bachelorette” intro video today with Chris Harrison at the Bama Theater pic.twitter.com/JUouEWVmhk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2019

Throughout the day, more videos surfaced, including some of Hannah B filming on the steps of the Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(SPOILER): Video of Hannah B dancing on the steps of Bryant Denny Stadium pic.twitter.com/huDcAsmRv5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Reality Steve revealed that she was shooting her introductory video for The Bachelorette on Friday, sharing clips of her with the production team.

(SPOILER): More video of Hannah B shooting her “Bachelorette” intro video on the University of Alabama campus in front of Bryant Denny Stadium pic.twitter.com/KSyNNvWUaI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

(SPOILER): Video of Hannah B shooting her “Bachelorette” intro video on the University of Alabama campus pic.twitter.com/RR2PsJ1Jul — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Even though he only shared a few videos of Hannah on campus, he also tweeted that she would be filming at her old sorority house in Alabama, and having a Bachelorette announcement party at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

(SPOILER): Hannah B currently filming her “Bachelorette” intro package at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This weekend she’s also filming at her old sorority house, and having a Bachelorette announcement party at Tuscaloosa River Market. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Even though Bachelor producers have yet to announce anything at the time of this writing, Reality Steve is digging through all the guys that have been chosen for Hannah B this season. It should start filming shortly.

Putting together the profiles for Hannah’s guys this season and there’s a guy I swear could pass for a younger Nick Viall. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2019

Mike Fleiss originally stated that nothing was official until Chris Harrison had shared the news, but he did open up about their decisions yesterday, revealing that they had chosen five of the ladies from Colton’s season. He also provided the first letters of the women.

Although we considered women from past seasons, we ended up sitting down with 4 delightful candidates from this season… #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 10, 2019

I stand corrected. We interviewed 5 terrific women… #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 10, 2019

T, H, D, C, H… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 10, 2019

These tweets were shared two days after Hannah B was spotted filming on campus in Alabama, which could hint that production chose to go with Hannah over the other ladies. The news will be confirmed by Chris Harrison this week, as Colton’s season wraps up Tuesday night.

For now, fans can watch Colton Underwood’s journey come to an end this week on ABC in a two-night finale special.

The Bachelor finale airs tonight and tomorrow, starting at 8/7c on ABC.