Bachelorette bombshell could leave Hannah B heartbroken and single [Spoilers]

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette has already been plagued with drama thanks to Luke Parker, but it sounds like the newest bombshell could rock her world.

Late last week, it was reported that Jed Wyatt hadn’t exactly been honest about his romantic connections back home. People Magazine reported that he was already four months into a relationship with a Nashville musician named Haley Stevens as filming began.

During a one-on-one date, Jed opened up about his musician ambitions, explaining that he did think that coming on The Bachelorette would be good exposure for his musical career. But Haley knew about Jed’s plans to go on The Bachelorette, and that it was merely an obstacle. He reportedly told her that they would be stronger because of the experience.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Haley told People magazine about their romance. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

“He told me [early on] that he had applied. He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career,” she noted, adding, “He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

He did tell Hannah that he realized that going on the show could give him exposure as a musician but not that he only went on the show to get fame. He also didn’t tell Hannah about Haley.

She explained that once he got the call in February to be on the show, the two went on a romantic trip to the Bahamas where they exchanged their first “I love you” to one another. His last words before filming the show? “He said, ‘I love you, and I’ll call you when I get back.’”

But it sounds like Jed didn’t keep up his end of the bargain, as he didn’t call her once he returned home. After running into him and demanding an explanation, Haley didn’t get what she had expected. They appeared to end things.

So, why does it matter that Jed had a girlfriend back home? It matters because Reality Steve has changed his spoiler that reveals who won.

He recently revealed that he had heard conflicting reports, saying that it wasn’t Tyler C. who had won Hannah’s season, but that it is indeed Jed. He also points out that Hannah and Jed are indeed engaged.

Hannah hasn’t addressed the drama, but it’s possible she will get a chance to do so during the After The Final Rose special with Chris Harrison.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.