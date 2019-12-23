Bachelor star Courtney Robertson announces pregnancy

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Former Bachelor star Courtney Robertson just revealed some exciting news. She’s expecting her first child with her new fiancé, Humberto Preciado.

The two are 14 weeks along and they are expecting a baby boy. In an interview with US Weekly, Courtney shared the news and revealed details about how the two of them met.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him,” Courtney told US Weekly in an exclusive interview, adding, “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

As it turns out, Courtney had gotten a like from him on Instagram years ago and the two lived close to one another. He had been hovering around for a long time, but it took Courtney some time to put the pieces together.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember like 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?” she told the magazine. “‘This guy is cute. Oh my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

“He actually lived on the same street as me but six blocks away. We were in the same neighborhood. He definitely courted me,” she explains. “He took me on really nice dates. … We planned trips, and we were together every day.”

Courtney Robertson starred on The Bachelor’s Season 16. It aired back in 2012. She ended up accepting Ben Flajnik’s proposal but the two later broke things off.

Courtney was known as The Bachelor villain on his season because she broke the rules and did the show her own way to win Ben’s heart, which didn’t sit well with the other ladies.

She was later linked to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who would become The Bachelor for Season 22. Courtney faced backlash for the way she acted on The Bachelor, resulting in her writing a tell-all book called I Didn’t Come Here To Make Friends: Confessions Of A Reality Show Villain.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.