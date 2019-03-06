Bachelor spoilers: Does Colton get engaged?

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is slowly coming to an end but after last night’s episode with Colton saying that Cassie Randolph was the one for him and her bowing out of the race to win his heart, as she needed more time.

Colton was ready to send everyone home and simply pursue Cassie, but she couldn’t see herself getting engaged. Since Colton expressed a desire to only be with Cassie, does he get engaged at the end of The Bachelor?

According to Reality Steve, an online source who often covers accurate spoilers of the show, Colton Underwood does not get engaged at the end of the season like so many before him. He explains that as far as he knows, Cassie did leave The Bachelor after their dramatic conversation in Portugal and he sends home both Hannah G. and Tayshia.

Filming reportedly ends after last night’s episode, as there are no more women left. Colton wants Cassie, and no one else. After ending things with Hannah G. and Tayshia, Colton flies back to the United States and he’s determined to find Cassie. He reportedly finds her and films something for The Bachelor in Southern California.

It’s here that he reportedly tells her that he just wants to be with her, and they don’t have to be engaged. He wants to date her. Since Cassie’s argument was that she needed more time, this reportedly works for her and that’s where things stand today.

On Twitter, people have noticed that Colton Underwood is hanging out with Gregg Sulkin, who happens to be Cassie’s sister’s boyfriend. It appears that he is spending more time with the family, getting to know both Cassie and her family away from the cameras.

(SPOILER) Gregg Sulkin (Cassie’s sisters boyfriend- also an actor) hanging out with Colton. @RealitySteve pic.twitter.com/9YHwDHQfVJ — BACHELOR/ETTE FAN (@bachelorfanbase) March 1, 2019

Since no proposal reportedly happened, it’ll be interesting to see how ABC airs the finale. Hopefully, they will include the conversation between Colton and Cassie, so viewers can see how they recover after the dramatic conversation in Portugal.

The Bachelor continues tonight with the Women Tell All starting at 8/7c on ABC.