Bachelor recap: How did Colton’s season end last night?

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, viewers learned that Colton Underwood would not be playing by the traditional Bachelor rules. He would not be getting down on one knee and choosing between two women. He would also not be choosing between two women, who wanted him. Instead, Underwood wanted to quit being The Bachelor and pursue Cassie Randolph, who had stolen his heart early on.
In fact, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Colton Underwood revealed that he knew it was Cassie he wanted since about Week 4 of the journey.
(SPOILER): Colton said he knew Week 4 it was Cassie but tried to keep an open mind. Jimmy asks what to call them. Cassie says “boyfriend/girlfriend.” Colton says “future wife.” Crowd cheers.
Last night’s final episode began with Colton knocking on Cassie’s hotel room door, asking if they could talk. Here, Colton told her that he had come back to her because he wanted her. He explained that he had sent the other ladies home and that he wanted to quit being The Bachelor because he only wanted Cassie.
Cassie was in shock, not really sure what to say. As she had been packing her bags to go home to her family just hours earlier, this came as a total surprise.
Cassie when Colton told her he ruined all of his other relationships for her #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Jwkhcq9KZt
Since Cassie had told the cameras during Monday’s episode that she was excited to go home and be with her family and move on from this experience, fans thought for sure that Colton was chasing a woman who didn’t want to date him.
Cassie: “Colton wants a life and a family, and I’m not ready for that.”
Umm Cassie…what show did you think you were going on, The Price is Right???#thebachelor
Surprisingly, Cassie seemed on board with continuing their relationship knowing that Colton had sent the other ladies home. The two traveled to Spain, where Colton’s family is waiting to meet two women. They seem shocked to learn that he has sent home everyone except one, and they appear less than thrilled when Cassie doesn’t reciprocate the feelings that Underwood is constantly sharing with her and the viewers.
Even his mom calls out Cassie for her decision to bail on her son, asking why she’s continuing a relationship with him after she dumped him.
Throughout their final date in Mallorca, Colton appears to be over the moon excited that Cassie is giving him a second chance. He keeps telling viewers how much he loves Cassie, and she tells viewers that she hopes she can get on the same page as him.
Cassie did not seem like she wanted to get back with Colton at all. poor guy is gonna end in a heartbreak #TheBachelor
Cassie figuring out how long she has to stay with Colton before she won’t be hated by America #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ym4mqpxx6U
Aw, you could tell how much Colton is into Cassie 🙂
Another major moment happened during the final episode. When they had a picnic date by the ocean, Colton downright asked Cassie why she was scared of jumping into a relationship with him.
While she was in college, she was in a relationship with a guy who had been controlling. She eventually explained that her definition of a relationship is where you change everything about yourself to suit someone else, something she wasn’t ready to do again.
Colton explained that he wanted her to do things on her own and to have her group of friends. He encouraged her to go on girls trips, and he on boys trips. He even told her that he wanted her to have hobbies.
Colton telling Cassie she should have her own hobbies is the most anxiety inducing statement of all. Show me a grown woman who’s figured out a hobby. #thebachelor
Cassie: idk
Colton: well I love u and were together. I’ll have boys weekends you’ll have your girls weekends. You can still have hobbies
Cassie: #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/jybaW6adNN
Even though viewers were skeptical of Cassie’s decision to see if she could fall in love with Colton, it sounds like she eventually came around. During their joint interview on After The Final Rose, she appears thrilled to be with him.
In the end, no engagement. There was no big dramatic finale, where Colton breaks someone’s heart. Instead, just two people deciding that they are now dating.
After the show ended, she posted a lengthy Instagram post, where she opened up about her feelings, sharing that she’s learned a lot by going through the process.
Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words 🌹 Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. 🥂So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far 🙂 #thebachelor
Both Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph told viewers that they were madly in love and couldn’t wait to see what the future brings. Let’s hope it’s nothing but positivity – and an engagement ring when Cassie is ready.
The Bachelor is over for now, but The Bachelorette starts on May 13, 2019, on ABC.