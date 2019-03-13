Bachelor recap: How did Colton’s season end last night?

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, viewers learned that Colton Underwood would not be playing by the traditional Bachelor rules. He would not be getting down on one knee and choosing between two women. He would also not be choosing between two women, who wanted him. Instead, Underwood wanted to quit being The Bachelor and pursue Cassie Randolph, who had stolen his heart early on.

In fact, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Colton Underwood revealed that he knew it was Cassie he wanted since about Week 4 of the journey.

(SPOILER): Colton said he knew Week 4 it was Cassie but tried to keep an open mind. Jimmy asks what to call them. Cassie says “boyfriend/girlfriend.” Colton says “future wife.” Crowd cheers. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 12, 2019

Last night’s final episode began with Colton knocking on Cassie’s hotel room door, asking if they could talk. Here, Colton told her that he had come back to her because he wanted her. He explained that he had sent the other ladies home and that he wanted to quit being The Bachelor because he only wanted Cassie.

Cassie was in shock, not really sure what to say. As she had been packing her bags to go home to her family just hours earlier, this came as a total surprise.

Cassie when Colton told her he ruined all of his other relationships for her #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Jwkhcq9KZt — Laige Pindsey 🥂 (@iironicaa) March 13, 2019

Since Cassie had told the cameras during Monday’s episode that she was excited to go home and be with her family and move on from this experience, fans thought for sure that Colton was chasing a woman who didn’t want to date him.

Cassie: “Colton wants a life and a family, and I’m not ready for that.” Umm Cassie…what show did you think you were going on, The Price is Right???#thebachelor — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) March 12, 2019

Surprisingly, Cassie seemed on board with continuing their relationship knowing that Colton had sent the other ladies home. The two traveled to Spain, where Colton’s family is waiting to meet two women. They seem shocked to learn that he has sent home everyone except one, and they appear less than thrilled when Cassie doesn’t reciprocate the feelings that Underwood is constantly sharing with her and the viewers.

Even his mom calls out Cassie for her decision to bail on her son, asking why she’s continuing a relationship with him after she dumped him.

Throughout their final date in Mallorca, Colton appears to be over the moon excited that Cassie is giving him a second chance. He keeps telling viewers how much he loves Cassie, and she tells viewers that she hopes she can get on the same page as him.

Cassie did not seem like she wanted to get back with Colton at all. poor guy is gonna end in a heartbreak #TheBachelor — Mary (@marybarnse) March 13, 2019

Cassie figuring out how long she has to stay with Colton before she won’t be hated by America #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ym4mqpxx6U — Allie (@GoodOlAllie) March 13, 2019

Aw, you could tell how much Colton is into Cassie 🙂 — jenna. (@JennaChristineJ) March 13, 2019

Another major moment happened during the final episode. When they had a picnic date by the ocean, Colton downright asked Cassie why she was scared of jumping into a relationship with him.

While she was in college, she was in a relationship with a guy who had been controlling. She eventually explained that her definition of a relationship is where you change everything about yourself to suit someone else, something she wasn’t ready to do again.

Colton explained that he wanted her to do things on her own and to have her group of friends. He encouraged her to go on girls trips, and he on boys trips. He even told her that he wanted her to have hobbies.

Colton telling Cassie she should have her own hobbies is the most anxiety inducing statement of all. Show me a grown woman who’s figured out a hobby. #thebachelor — Gretchen (@GretchenIsFunny) March 13, 2019

Cassie: idk

Colton: well I love u and were together. I’ll have boys weekends you’ll have your girls weekends. You can still have hobbies

Cassie: #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/jybaW6adNN — 😉 (@cutenspoiled33) March 13, 2019

Even though viewers were skeptical of Cassie’s decision to see if she could fall in love with Colton, it sounds like she eventually came around. During their joint interview on After The Final Rose, she appears thrilled to be with him.

In the end, no engagement. There was no big dramatic finale, where Colton breaks someone’s heart. Instead, just two people deciding that they are now dating.

After the show ended, she posted a lengthy Instagram post, where she opened up about her feelings, sharing that she’s learned a lot by going through the process.

Both Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph told viewers that they were madly in love and couldn’t wait to see what the future brings. Let’s hope it’s nothing but positivity – and an engagement ring when Cassie is ready.

The Bachelor is over for now, but The Bachelorette starts on May 13, 2019, on ABC.