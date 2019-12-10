Bachelor In Paradise’s Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have split: Why did they break up?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have split. The now-former Bachelor in Paradise couple announced their decision to break up on Instagram this morning.

They both shared the same written statement, revealing that they had come to a point where it would be best for them to just be friends.

They both revealed that they thought it was good to be stubborn in the pursuit of love and that they had reached a point in their relationship, where they thought it was best to simply continue as friends. The statement reveals it is the most natural way for them to proceed.

Chris shared the same statement with a photo of them getting engaged on Bachelor In Paradise.

The two didn’t provide a specific reason for their breakup but hinted that they may just be too different since they would be better off as friends. But the relationship did show its cracks since their engagement this summer.

Katie and Chris struggled after getting engaged on Bachelor In Paradise and then returning home. During the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special, Katie chose to go on stage without her engagement ring, revealing she felt she was putting more into the relationship than he was.

The two ended up leaving engaged once again, but they did have a talk backstage that was captured by cameras and aired as part of the reunion special.

Chris promised he would make an effort, but it may not have been enough.

The two also struggled with distance throughout the relationship. Katie continued to live in Los Angeles, while Chris lived in Chicago. The two would travel to see one another, but they were often spotted alone.

Chris and Katie recently spoke out about their romance, saying they didn’t feel they had to prove anything. They also defended their decision to keep their relationship private. They did, however, feel a responsibility to update fans on their relationship status.

Since they have been private since their engagement, it’s possible that we will never learn what caused them to end the relationship.

Bachelor In Paradise returns to ABC next summer.