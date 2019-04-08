Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton single again after hacker scandal

Amanda Stanton is a single woman. She recently broke things off with Bobby Jacobs, as Bobby shared his thoughts about the split on his Instagram account, which appears to be private.

US Weekly reports that he wanted to express his gratitude for everyone who had been kind and respectful during his split from Amanda. He also reveals that it restores his faith in humanity that he was able to get through the split without any negativity or toxicity.

Amanda has mostly posted photos of herself recently but did share a photo of them together in late March.

Amanda did talk about the split on Instagram in what appears to be on Instagram Live, as the post is no longer available.

“Not to be depressing, I know I’ve talked about it too much, but I’m obviously going through a little bit of a rough patch right now,” she reportedly wrote on April 6, adding, “But at the end of the day I’m just going to try to focus on the good. I have so much to be thankful for, I have so much to be happy about. I’m healthy, my kids are healthy — that’s really all that matters. And I’m just not going to let it affect me as much as it has been the last couple of weeks.”

To cope with the split, Amanda Staton reportedly went to Las Vegas for a “girls weekend” with Raven Gates and Morgan Brunson. The news of the split broke Friday, just days after Amanda opened up about her nude photos being shared.

It was just last week that Amanda opened up about her hacker scandal where she revealed that someone had hacked her medical files at her doctor’s office, exposing topless photos of her from a previous breast augmentation.

She revealed that the person had tried to extort money and had later sent the photos to her friends, family members, and to producers of ABC’s The Bachelor. No word on whether the hacker scandal had anything to do with their breakup.

