Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise: She tried to win Arie’s heart and admitted to spending time with Colton

Tia Booth tried to find love with Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Season 22 of The Bachelor. While she made it far, Arie decided to send her home after the hometown dates and pursue things with the other remaining ladies.

Needless to say, Tia may have been heartbroken, but her journey with the franchise didn’t end there. When Booth left Arie’s season fans loved her. She revealed that she had stayed close with the ladies from Arie’s season, including the winner, Rebecca Kufrin.

But when Becca Kufrin was chosen as the Bachelorette and Tia learned that one of the guys trying to win her heart was Colton Underwood, she decided to say something. She revealed that she and Colton had spent a weekend together before the Bachelorette started filming.

She said that nothing happened but Underwood later revealed that he was a virgin. Tia gave Becca her blessing to keep Colton on the show but later she admitted that it was awkward.

These days, Becca and Tia Booth are friends and she was excited to see Becca get engaged on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. When Tia isn’t filming for the franchise, she is working as a physical therapist.

Many have accused Tia Booth of being desperate for the spotlight. She seems to pop up on various Bachelor-related shows, so it may not be surprising for many to learn that Tia Booth is in paradise to find love. Plus, it may not be a surprise either that Colton will show up later this season.

However, it does seem that Tia really wants to find love. She wanted Arie and when things didn’t work out, she tried to see what could happen with Colton. It does appear that she has a crush on him and wants to pursue things with him.

What do you think about Tia Booth going on Bachelor in Paradise to find love? Are you surprised that she is going there after she told Becca that she found it awkward to see her with Colton?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.