Bachelor In Paradise text messages: Blake and Caelynn relive emotional times

Blake Horstmann was put in the hot seat during last night’s reunion special for Bachelor In Paradise. Chris Harrison wanted answers as to why he decided to leak personal text messages between himself and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Blake wanted to clear his name and he felt that the only way to do that was to share text messages that Caelynn had written him about their hookup during Stagecoach earlier this year.

But within minutes, he decided to delete the messages. While he admitted during the reunion that he knew she would get backlash because what she was saying on the show didn’t match up with the text messages, he didn’t realize to what extent she would get slammed.

At the time, he posted this Instagram Stories photo.

We covered the text messages when they were leaked but it sounds like Blake may have made a mistake. While he felt it was his right to share the text messages to clear his name, his co-stars on Bachelor In Paradise asked him to apologize to Caelynn during the reunion last night. He didn’t feel it was the right thing to do.

After their segment aired, ABC showed Caelynn breaking down to her now-boyfriend Dean Unglert backstage. Blake also broke down in a separate area, crying over the fact that he was being labeled the bad guy, considering he just wanted to share the truth. No one thought it was fair of him to share sexual text messages she had written to him at 5 am, possibly under the influence, while at Stagecoach.

It’s possible that the two are trying to move on as friends, but Blake Horstmann’s efforts to clear his name clearly didn’t work.

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer on ABC.