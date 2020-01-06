Bachelor In Paradise star Jade Roper just won $1 million in Fantasy Football, accused of cheating

Jade Roper may be known for Bachelor In Paradise and being a Bachelor Nation star who gave birth to her son in her closet at home, but now, she’s adding something else to her list of accomplishments.

Last night, Jade won $1 million playing Fantasy Football because she made a smart move by playing DK Metcalf in her lineup for the game yesterday.

Seattle Seahawks faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card game, deciding who would be moving on to the NFL playoffs. Seahawks ended up taking the win in the game that ended 17-9. Metcalf played one of the final plays of the game, securing the Seahawks win.

On Twitter, Jade confirmed that she was indeed the winner of the $1 million. She also explained that her husband Tanner Tolbert had told her not to play DK Metcalf.

Hahaha that’s me! And Tanner told me I shouldn’t play DK Metcalf! 🤣🤪 https://t.co/Ry25Kuq4k9 — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

Tanner didn’t tweet about his wife’s big win, but she continued to share her joy. She revealed that she was officially speechless and that it doesn’t even feel real that she won all of that money. She played Fantasy Football via the Draft Kings setup.

Doesn’t even feel real over here! Officially speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAAAT. 🤯🥳🥳🥳😵 https://t.co/7yMFZtI4Au — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

However, it didn’t take long for Jade to be accused of cheating. One person claimed that she and her husband had cheated as they had worked together to create the best lineup possible. Apparently, that goes against the guidelines.

She and her husband cheated, end of story. pic.twitter.com/WmRLAKAn4K — huitcinq (@huitcinqDFS) January 6, 2020

In Draft King’s guidelines, it states that “Team-building complementary lineups which serve to work together AND executing a strategy that may create any unfair advantage over individual play. (Example A: You and 2 of your friends coordinate the makeup of the lineups you build AND coordinate which contests you enter using them.)”

While some people are calling the accusers salty, others stand firm on the fact that she and her husband worked together on cheating.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.