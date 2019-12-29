Bachelor In Paradise star Dean Unglert leaves hospital after scary accident

Dean Unglert is up and walking again after a scary ski accident that left him in a hospital for five days in Switzerland. He posted about his experience on Instagram, revealing that he was a free man after spending Christmas in a hospital bed.

He shared the news on Instagram, walking out of the hospital in Visp, Switzerland, on crutches.

It was five days ago when Dean posted about skiing the Swiss Alps. As he pointed out in his lengthy Instagram post, skiing these alps was his childhood dream. However, things didn’t go as planned.

“The Swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. It took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once I did, I was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour. A dislocated hip and fractured femur put 4 screws and a plate in my leg but things could have been so much worse and for that, I am extremely grateful!” he wrote on Instagram.

He spent Christmas in a hospital bed. While Caelynn Miller-Keyes was not on the trip to Switzerland, she flew to Switzerland to be there for Dean as he was released from the hospital.

She posted about her experience in the country and shared a cute little video on her Instagram account.

Caelynn and Dean have been together since meeting on Bachelor In Paradise this past summer. The two didn’t end up engaged during the show, but they decided to date.

Even though Dean left Bachelor In Paradise, leaving Caelynn in tears, he came back to fight for her. The two decided to leave the show together, and fans wondered if she would leave her home to live in Dean’s van.

The two have been traveling the country together since leaving Mexico behind, and Caelynn appears to enjoy sleeping over in Dean’s van.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.