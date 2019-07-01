Bachelor In Paradise star Connor Saeli hits it off with Bachelor veteran [Spoilers]

New spoilers are coming out about the upcoming season about Bachelor In Paradise and Reality Steve just shared another major shocker about a couple. On Twitter, he revealed that Whitney Fransway had previously met Connor Saeli at Chris and Krystal’s wedding.

Apparently, they had a connection and he was waiting around for Whitney to come to Mexico. However, he didn’t wait long enough, because he reportedly left the show before she arrived. While he thought she wasn’t arriving, she supposedly did – just much later than he anticipated.

(BIP SPOILER): Whitney Fransway (Nicks season) went to Chris & Krystal’s wedding & met Connor. They hit it off. Connor is on the show waiting for Whitney to join. She never does, so he leaves. Whitney finally comes on, but Connor isn’t there. So she leaves & they’re together now. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 30, 2019

Luckily for him, Reality Steve is reporting that Whitney was also looking for Connor and when she learns that he left, she leaves too. They made a connection once they came home, and they are reportedly dating now.

Since their connection didn’t happen on the show, it’s possible that fans won’t see them making a connection. But it’s also possible that ABC producers will document the entire thing, as they know that both Whitney and Connor are curious about moving forward with one another.

In case you don’t remember Whitney, she comes from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She competed for Nick’s attention, more memorably on a double-date with the future Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay.

While Rachel would find love on The Bachelorette and Nick Viall would end up single, Whitney was also single prior to going on Bachelor In Paradise.

It sounds like this is sadly one of those situations, where producers simply didn’t speed up the process enough to get Whitney onto the show before Connor left. Maybe they should have told him she was coming so fans could see their connection flourish in paradise.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres August 5 at 8/7c on ABC.