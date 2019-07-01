Bachelor In Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes hits it off with two guys in Mexico [Spoilers]

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the other beauty queen on Colton Underwood’s season other than Hannah B, is ready to find love for herself. And based on spoilers from Reality Steve, it sounds like she has no problem finding guys who are interested in her.

The Bachelor blogger, who is known for spoiling seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, is now revealing that Caelynn received a rose from Dean. He then decided to leave because he didn’t see a connection with anyone but he must have felt that Caelynn deserved to find love with someone there.

Then, Connor Saeli reportedly comes in and see that Caelynn is single. He’s there for another woman, however, but may see how things go with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

(BIP SPOILER): At the 3rd rose ceremony, Dean gave his rose to Caelynn then left. Didn’t see a relationship progressing past the show. Connor S came in and asked out Caelynn and things were going well until Dean returned, said he wanted to be w/ Caelynn, and Caelynn left w/ Dean — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 30, 2019

But then Dean comes back and he wants Caelynn back. Perhaps he realizes that he made a mistake and that he won’t find anyone like Caelynn. That leaves her with two guys to choose from, including the man who left her and the man who she’s just getting to know.

Reality Steve has an answer already. As it turns out, Caelynn decides to leave with Dean, who came back to her. It appears to work out well, as Connor was reportedly waiting for Whitney Fransway to arrive in paradise.

Of course, the show may reveal more details about how everything goes down, including why Dean decides to leave Caelynn Miller-Keyes behind in Mexico. It’s possible she was heartbroken to see him go, and happy that he came back to her.

Reality Steve doesn’t reveal whether Caelynn and Dean are together now and she hasn’t shared a photo with him. But she did recently share a photo of herself in Los Angeles, saying that coffee isn’t the only thing that makes her happy.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres August 5 at 8/7c on ABC.