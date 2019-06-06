Bachelor In Paradise spoilers: Three contestants spotted in Mexico

Bachelor In Paradise is gearing up for another season and while ABC is usually very secretive about who gets to film in Mexico, three former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have been spotted with the production team.

Reality Steve shared the photos on Twitter. He often spoils The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, so it doesn’t come as a big surprise that he’s already sharing some names for this season.

Hannah G

Hannah G was spotted hanging out with producers in Mexico this week. According to Reality Steve, she starts filming the new season today, June 6.

(SPOILER): Hannah G down in Paradise today. Filming begins tmrw. pic.twitter.com/kTesozw2Hp — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

Hannah has previously revealed that she hopes that Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette will be there. Blake hasn’t revealed whether he wants to give love a chance in Mexico, but Hannah G is hoping that she will find her future husband in the sun this summer.

Dylan Barbour

Dylan Barbour is another contestant spotted with the production team this week. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because he’s currently on The Bachelorette with Hannah B.

(SPOILER): And another. Dylan Barbour filming his intro for Paradise. pic.twitter.com/PRiDOyzyGd — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

He hasn’t really been in the spotlight over the past couple of episodes due to the drama with Luke Parker and Luke Stone. But on his Instagram, he revealed that he had been on the group date where the guys played rugby. He has yet to be eliminated.

Tayshia Adams

The third person spotted in Mexico is Tayshia Adams. Tayshia was on Colton Underwood’s season. Tayshia went far on Colton’s season, but she was eventually eliminated.

But Adams is ready for romance once again. Back when she was on The Bachelor, it was revealed that she had previously been married. She divorced her husband back in December 2017.

(SPOILER): Another. Tayshia Adams down in Paradise. pic.twitter.com/NBJOVN4ZPN — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 6, 2019

More contestants may be revealed over the next couple of days.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres Monday, July 29 at 8/7c on ABC.