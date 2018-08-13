Bachelor In Paradise spoilers: Controversial star in a love triangle?

Bachelor In Paradise is back for another episode tonight and it seems that the drama is already going strong. During the first episode, the focus was primarily on Tia Booth and many feel that the producers set her up.

It was clear from the beginning that she wanted to get back together with Colton Underwood, a man who had just left The Bachelorette after falling in love with Becca Kufrin. But when Colton didn’t show up in paradise at the same time as Tia, the producers gave her a date card. She chose Chris and the two appeared to have a great then. Then, enter Colton.

While the previews do reveal that Colton may get some heat from his fellow Bachelor In Paradise co-stars, it sounds like there’s another love triangle brewing between some of the stars. It’s not all about Colton and Tia.

This time, it’s in regards to a very controversial contestant, Krystal Nielson. In case you don’t recall, Krystal was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the show, and she had no problem calling him out. Well, during the first episode that aired last week, it was Canadian Kevin Wendt that fell for Krystal. And the feelings appeared to be mutual, as she called him a real man and complimented his lips and his kissing.

However, it sounds like Krystal may see some potential in another man. On tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, it sounds like Kevin will get some competition from professional wrestler, Kenny Layne.

When Kenny and Krystal go out on a date, sparks fly. But Kevin, who was dumped by Ashley I when Jared wanted her back last year, may not be willing to back down. However, Reality Steve has guessed that Kevin will be done with Krystal by episode three.

What do you think about a love triangle involving Krystal? Let us know in the comments below.