Bachelor in Paradise finale: Does grocery store Joe reveal a secret that leaves Kendall in tears?

Bachelor In Paradise is coming to an end this Tuesday and fans are excited to see who will stay together and possibly even get engaged.

One of the stronger couples on the show is Kendall Long and Joe Amabile. Joe has been interested in Kendall since the beginning, even though she explored a few other options. As the show is coming to an end, they appear to be on the same page.

But when the Bachelor In Paradise finale preview was shared, something appeared to be wrong. Kendall is in tears, crying that she didn’t expect Joe to tell her something.

She reveals that he had never told her whatever it is before, so she has no idea how to deal with it, but the preview doesn’t reveal exactly what he told her.

SPOILER WARNING! Don’t read below if you don’t want to know some of what happens on the Bachelor in Paradise finale.

Reality Steve didn’t address what happens on the finale between Kendall Long and Joe Amabile. On his website, he reveals that they do break up during Bachelor In Paradise, but Kendall goes to Chicago to win him back after the show wrapped.

The couple tell Chris Harrison that they are trying to date long-distance and make the relationship work. Whatever Joe told Kendall on the finale, it sounds like it pushed them to break things off.

It’s not that he doesn’t want kids, as they talked about this already. Maybe he doesn’t want to leave Chicago? Maybe his feelings aren’t as strong as hers? Or maybe, he doesn’t see a future with her beyond Bachelor In Paradise? Monday night, all answers will be revealed.

Bachelor In Paradise airs on Monday night on ABC, starting at 8/7c.