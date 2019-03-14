Bachelor In Paradise 2019 Season 6 premiere date: Who we want to see on the show

By Mary Jane

14th March 2019 11:27 AM ET

During The Bachelor finale this week, Chris Harrison continued to make references to the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. While ABC hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, Harrison made references to some of the ladies appearing on Bachelor In Paradise.

On Twitter, Reality Steve announced that the start date for The Bachelorette with Hannah B. will start on May 13, which is two weeks earlier than usual. This change in date could be due to Dancing With The Stars canceling the spring season of the competition.

For those that don’t keep track of this stuff, the May 13th start date for “Bachelorette” is two weeks earlier than they usually start. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 13, 2019

Dancing With The Stars was canceled for the spring season back in December with TV Line guessing that the cancelation was due to the controversial fall season, where Bobby Bones won the Mirrorball trophy. He won even though many believed that he wasn’t the best dancer, but viewer votes carried him through.

Since Bachelor In Paradise airs immediately after The Bachelorette comes to an end, this could mean that Bachelor In Paradise will also start two weeks earlier than usual. This would put the premiere date around mid-July. Potential premiere dates could be July 15, 16, 22, 23, or 29, 30 as the show usually runs Mondays and Tuesdays for five to six weeks.

While some were hoping that this meant two more weeks of Bachelor In Paradise, it sounds like it could mean that the show will simply end two weeks earlier than usual. Details will be finalized when ABC announces its programming schedule for the summer.

Tell me this means 2 more weeks of #BachelorInParadise ‼️‼️ https://t.co/83QMxFmA0I — Danielle✿ (@relladanielle) March 13, 2019

As Hannah B.’s season of The Bachelorette is about to start filming, some of the guys who she will send home will surely make their way to Mexico. Some of Becca Kufrin’s guys from November 2018 may also make an appearance, including Blake Horstmann.

From Colton Underwood’s season, we could see Demi, who was outspoken about her life and her strong personality. She was also open about her mother being released from prison. Caelynn has reportedly also said that she’s interested in going to Mexico to find love. Now that Hannah G isn’t the one for Colton, she could also be heading to Mexico.

Nicole, who prides herself in taking care of her brother, and Kirpa who rocked a bandaid during an episode after slipping on rocks could also be potentials for Bachelor In Paradise. All of these women could be fun to watch as they find love with other Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects.

Can’t wait for Hannah G to be on #BachelorInParadise!!!!! — Kristin (@kristin_tato) March 14, 2019

Can’t wait to see the female version of me on #BachelorInParadise @demi_burnett is gonna slay and bring all the ratings in hennnnnnny!!! 😝 hope to see Taysia there too #BachelorNation — Shane O (@ShaneLuckett) March 14, 2019

But ABC likes to bring back older contestants as well. Since Jordan Kimball’s romance with Jenna Cooper clearly didn’t work out, it’s possible they could bring him back for a second chance to find love.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to return in July or August 2019 on ABC.