Bachelor In Paradise 2019 premiere date revealed: What about the cast?

Bachelor In Paradise is coming back and yesterday, it was revealed that the new season will premiere Monday, July 29 at 8/7c on ABC.

Reality Steve shared the news on his Twitter account, also revealing that The Bachelorette would be returning on May 13. Since Bachelor In Paradise returns on July 29, Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette will be 11 episodes.

However, the news of the premiere date doesn’t reveal who is coming to Mexico to find love.

With the Paradise premiere now penciled in for July 29th, and knowing Hannah’s “Bachelorette” season begins on May 13th, looks like a regular 11 episode season for Hannah with no double episode weeks https://t.co/GUjTJmhaRZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

ABC hasn’t announced who is going to Mexico and Reality Steve, a Bachelor blogger who tends to spoil the news before its released by the network hasn’t said anything either. But given the big personalities on The Bachelor earlier this year, there are some guesses as to who will appear.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is one woman who may head to paradise to find love.

She couldn’t make it work with Colton Underwood, but she has a heart of gold and she knows how to bring the drama as she fought with Onyeka on The Bachelor.

Speaking of Onyeka, she could also come to Mexico, simply because of the drama with Nicole.

Heather Martin, the girl who had never been kissed prior to The Bachelor, will probably also be invited. To up the drama, Demi Burnett would be a perfect addition, as well.

As for the men, there will probably be a good handful from Hannah B’s season, which is currently filming. But don’t be surprised to see some old faces, including Blake Horstmann.

As for Jason Tartick, he confirmed that he’s dating former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, so he won’t be making an appearance in Mexico.

Bachelor In Paradise stars Monday, July 29 at 8/7c on ABC.