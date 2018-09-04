Colton Underwood: 10 things you need to know about the new Bachelor

Colton Underwood was just announced as the new Bachelor, who will start his journey to find love later this year.

Filming usually begins in the fall with a premiere date around January 1. While many didn’t expect that their new Bachelor star would be Colton, it sounds like he’s ready to find love on The Bachelor.

Fans just watched him last night on Bachelor in Paradise, breaking things off with Tia Booth because he simply couldn’t see the relationship working out.

Since he was with Tia on last night’s episode and is now being named the Bachelor, people have plenty of questions about him.

We’ve gathered 10 things you need to know about Colton as his journey as the next Bachelor is just beginning.

1. His relationship with Tia is done

Even though Colton Underwood was heartbroken over Tia, they have both moved on.

On Instagram and during his interview with Good Morning America this morning, Colton revealed that he and Tia are indeed just good friends and she won’t be pursuing him on The Bachelor next season.

In case any of the new women were wondering, that chapter is done.

2. Colton remains friends with his Bachelorette buddies

However, fans can expect to see some of Colton’s friends on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, including some of the guys from Becca Kufrin’s season.

He has remained close with some of the guys, and he’s been hanging out with Jason Tartick quite a bit.

3. Colton Underwood is obsessed with dogs

Cat ladies need not apply! Colton is a dog lover and he’s often seen talking about dogs on his Twitter account.

Even on Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with a dog, revealing that he was sponsoring this rescue dog. It sounds like he wants dogs himself and ideally more than one.

4. He’s still staying active after leaving the NFL

During his time on The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood talked about how he had been in the NFL for years even though he had never played a single game.

Even though he’s no longer in the national football league, he still works out and stays strong. In other words, he needs a woman who can keep up with him in the gym and be ready to do active things together.

5. Colton is still a virgin

Yup, it sounds like Tia was not the one to take his virginity. Colton is still a virgin and he will surely talk about this on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

While it may not be the topic of discussion during the first few episodes, it will be something that comes up near the Fantasy Suite dates.

6. He’s big on helping people in need

Colton started his own foundation, The Legacy Foundation before he filmed The Bachelorette.

On his Instagram account, Colton has plenty of charitable photos, including one where he’s visiting a little child at the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

In other words, charity work and volunteering will probably be a date or two during his Bachelor journey.

7. Colton wanted Jason to be Bachelor

Before Underwood was ever considered to be The Bachelor, he was actively and vocally voting for Jason Tartick to be the next Bachelor – along with the rest of the world.

Jason was dumped when Becca Kufrin chose to send him home before the Fantasy Suite date. She couldn’t see a future with him, but Colton could see him as the next Bachelor.

8. Colton may still talk about Becca Kufrin

Even though Tia was his brief romance in Mexico during Bachelor In Paradise, it was Becca who stole his heart on The Bachelorette.

It was her that he fell in love with, so fans should probably expect him to talk about her for a bit, including about how he is now over her.

Fans have wondered whether he’s truly ready for the Bachelor journey given his past with both Becca and Tia, but he seems to be ready for a wife.

9. Colton loves his mom

Get ready to meet mama Underwood. Colton Underwood is super close with his family, including his mother. There are several photos of her on Instagram.

Given the quote he shared on his Instagram, it sounds like his mother is one strong woman and he has a tremendous amount of respect for her.

10. Colton Underwood isn’t scared to be who he is

One of the reasons why Colton Underwood was chosen as the newest Bachelor could be because he is proud of who he is, even though people may not understand his decisions.

He wanted Becca. He’s a virgin and doesn’t want to give that up for anyone else but his wife. He dumped Tia even though she was ready to commit to him for life.

It looks like this season of The Bachelor will be an interesting one to watch, because Colton isn’t scared to be who he is — no matter what people say about him.

What do you think about Colton Underwood being named the new Bachelor? Are you planning on watching the upcoming season to see if he finds love?