Avery’s mom is trying to support her daughter on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but struggles to accept huge changes

All in the past year, Avery has switched religions, begun dressing much more conservatively, and she even got engaged to a man who lives halfway across the world. Those are a lot of changes for the 19-year-old and understandably, her friends and family are having a very hard time accepting the new Avery.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Avery is clashing with her mom over her new lifestyle and choices. It seems that her mom was a lot more comfortable with the old version of her daughter — the one that was on the cheerleading squad, went to parties, and dressed provocatively.

Avery’s mom sees nothing wrong with showing a little bit of skin, even on her own wedding day, as we saw when she brought out her old wedding dress and suggested that Avery should wear it when she gets married to Omar in Lebanon.

The problem is, her mom’s old wedding dress is very revealing and tight. It has spaghetti straps and would show Avery’s chest, shoulders, and back, all of which are big no-nos for a Muslim girl who has taken to covering literally everything but her face and hands.

It certainly doesn’t help things that Avery’s mom was hoping she would get married in that dress, starting a tradition of passing down the wedding dress from mother to daughter. Unfortunately for her, Avery wants to get married in a traditional Muslim dress.

“I wanted to kind of start a family tradition that started with my wedding dress,” she tells production from the confessional.

“It’s something I’ve always really wanted and I think it’s going to look so good on you,” she tells Avery.

“Mom, it’s not that type of wedding,” Avery tells her mom, to which she responds, “I don’t understand.”

This is just the beginning of the growing disconnect between the mother and daughter on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Beyond the 90 Days. As much as she wants to understand what Avery is up to, she just can’t wrap her head around it and while she’s clearly doing her best, pretty much everything Avery’s mom says is dripping with disapproval, even the choice to cover her body.

So it should surprise no one when Avery’s mom actually says that she’s going on this trip to Lebanon, not to support her daughter, but to make sure she is safe and making good choices, rather than to celebrate Avery and Omar’s union.

There’s still no telling if Omar is who he says he is and if they will end up getting married. What is for sure is that Avery’s family just really doesn’t know what to make of all the changes she has made to her belief system, her wardrobe, and her life in general.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.