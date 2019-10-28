Avery Mills accuses Angela Deem of attacking on Teri Mills, not shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

The Season 3 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was definitely explosive, just like cast members teased leading up to it.

However, Avery Mills wants to know why a key part of the blowup with Angela Deem wasn’t aired. She claims that Angela attacked her mom, Teri Mills, but that the footage was not shown.

As the Tell All aired, Avery took to Instagram with questions about a part of the Tell All that she says did not air. She says that Angela and her daughter Skyla attacked her mom. She’s even sharing an injury that she suffered while trying to defend Teri.

“Why didn’t they show the part where Angela and her daughter attacked my mom?” Avery questioned in her Instagram story.

During the scene where Angela stood up and squared off with Rebecca, she continued yelling at Avery. Very quickly, Teri was seen standing up to Angela but then, footage cut to Angela being escorted off.

There never was any physical fight shown at all but according to Avery, one definitely happened.

“This is also what they did to my foot when they were trying to jump my mom and I wasn’t letting anyone hit my mom,” Avery wrote. “Muslim or not I stick up for myself and my family.”

After what happened on that Tell All stage, it would be doubtful that Angela will be buddying up with anyone who filmed the season but she still has Jesse Meester in her corner.