Attraction on AGT: Shadow dancers show why they won Britain’s Got Talent

Shadow dance group Attraction performing on AGT stage. Pic credit: NBC

A moving performance by shadow dancers Attraction took place during the latest episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Even though the act didn’t make it to the AGT finals, they were amazing on the stage.

Attraction was on AGT after winning Season 7 of Britain’s Got Talent. As shown at the beginning of the video performance below, they had already impressed judge Simon Cowell enough to get another invite.

Anyone who hasn’t watched the new performance by Attraction should take a look at the video below before reading the rest of this article. It is worth the time and is a performance that will be remembered.

Attraction on AGT: Should they have been in the top 10?

As shown in the video above, Attraction performed a shadow dance routine that told the story of growing up and sharing adventures across the United States. The performance was set to the song “I Lived” by OneRepublic.

It was a great night on the America’s Got Talent: The Champions stage. With so many impressive acts, though, it meant that some of them weren’t going to make it to the finals this season.

On this night, the two acts advancing to the finals were sand artist Kseniya Simonova and magician Shin Lim. According to host Terry Crews, Attraction placed second with the AGT superfans, showing just how close they were to the next round.

Though they didn’t receive a Golden Buzzer or the full support of the superfans, having Attraction on AGT was a treat for all the viewers. There has already been a lot of debate on social media by fans who feel that the act was better than some of the ones already in the finals.

As for the top 10 acts and the wild card entrees , they will appear on the AGT stage again during the February 11 episode of the show. It’s the first night of the AGT finals and everything is on the line.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.