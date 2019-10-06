Atlas Monroe on Shark Tank: Husband and wife duo work to bring delicious plant-based meals to your door

Jonathan and Deborah Torres are pitching their company, Atlas Monroe on Shark Tank. This husband and wife duo are working to make delicious, organic plant-based meals accessible by delivering them to your front door.

Atlas Monroe is doing something that many thought impossible. They are serving up tasty meat alternatives that are so good, they may just trick you into thinking that you’re eating the real thing.

In fact, at the National Fried Chicken Festival in 2018, Atlas Monroe’s vegan fried chicken and waffles was named the best dish by Extra Crispy editor Ryan Grim.

It’s a huge feat for the vegan version of fried chicken to beat out the real deal in a fried chicken festival.

And it’s not just vegan fried chicken that the Torres couple is serving up. They also offer vegan bacon, ribs, and stuffed turkey breast, proving that eating a plant-based diet can be anything but boring.

The company is located in San Francisco and offers up local plant-based meals at restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Baltimore. They also ship nationwide.

As Shark Tank airs on Sunday night, Atlas Monroe is closed to new orders. A message on their website announced that they will reopen the following day, but only for Holiday orders.

This means that options for plant-based vegan meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year just got a whole lot tastier.

Now, it’s time to find out if the sharks are interested in these plant-based meals. Will any of them be willing to put their money where their mouth is and invest in Atlas Monroe?

Certainly, there are plenty of people eating plant-based diets who would appreciate more of these tasty plant-based meals made more readily available.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.