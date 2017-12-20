ATF and FBI involved as farm manager Roberto Ayala is blown up by bomb

This week Unusual Suspects examines a case that had Shakespearean overtones as an innocent farm manager is caught in a family dispute turned deadly.

July 16, 2011, and 43-year-old Roberto Ayala picked up his 7-year-old son Fabian and set off to flood some rice fields using a couple of irrigation pumps. There was an explosion and the electrical box near one of the pump exploded, Roberto was caught in the blast and his young son ran to a neighbor’s house to get help. Sadly Roberto died from electric shock as a result of the blast, which left his body completely blackened.

At first it looked like it might be just a workplace accident, something all to common on farms. But the police soon became suspicious regards the size of the explosion and called in an expert. He concluded that an explosive device had been used and the FBI and ATF were called in to investigate.

Roberto worked for farm owners, who inherited it from their rich grandfather, and was popular with the two brothers. Their sons Paul and Pete Moore were a different matter and they both resented Roberto’s position within the family business. After the bombing Paul tried to direct police towards Pete, saying that his cousin expected to be disinherited in favor of Roberto.

However, it turned out that Paul was the man behind the bomb and he was convicted of first-degree murder on circumstantial evidence.

