Astrid Loch on Bachelor in Paradise : Fun facts about Nick’s ex

Astrid Loch managed to catch the attention of Nick Viall on his season of The Bachelor, as she wasn’t sent home until the fourth week of the journey. Despite hoping that she would find love with Nick, she had to leave the show with a broken heart.

It has now been a few years since she filmed The Bachelor and she’s still looking for love. Fans of Astrid may be excited to follow her journey in paradise, as she checks in the hotel in Mexico tonight during the Bachelor in Paradise premiere on ABC.

If you don’t remember who Astrid is, then don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with some of the most important things you need to know about her.

Since seeing her on Nick’s season, not much has changed. She has a large Instagram following and it could be due to her friendships within Bachelor Nation. Based on her Instagram, it seems that she has stayed close with ladies from her season of The Bachelor.

Happy Birthday Ravie 🖤 A post shared by Astrid Loch (@astridloch) on Jul 29, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

But Astrid Loch also has a life outside of the Bachelor. While she doesn’t talk about her work on Instagram, she worked as a plastic surgeon assistant when she filmed with Nick. On Instagram, her focus appears to be more about her family, as she’s proudly sharing her role of auntie on her profile.

Like so many other Bachelor contestants, it sounds like Astrid Loch has also dappled a bit in modeling. On her Instagram profile, it sounds like she’s showing off her modeling skills, posing in front of buildings, private planes, and with her friends.

While this may not be something she does for a living, it does sound like she enjoys it. Or maybe she’s trying to build a brand based on her following from The Bachelor and soon-to-be fanbase from Bachelor In Paradise.

Anyone looking for a copilot? A post shared by Astrid Loch (@astridloch) on Dec 17, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.